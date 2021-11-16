Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Flight of the MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle a Wright Army Airfield, Georgia.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted the first flight of the new MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 16. Echo Company, 3rd Avn. Regt. began fielding the new aircraft in August 2021, receiving 12 Extended Range Gray Eagles. The first flight was the culmination of months of preparation, fielding, and training that led to a successful launch and recovery. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825968
    VIRIN: 211116-A-CE555-1542
    PIN: 1678
    Filename: DOD_108733497
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Flight of the MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle a Wright Army Airfield, Georgia., by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    training
    Modernization
    MQ-1C-25 Gray Eagle

