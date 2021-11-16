First Flight of the MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle a Wright Army Airfield, Georgia.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted the first flight of the new MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 16. Echo Company, 3rd Avn. Regt. began fielding the new aircraft in August 2021, receiving 12 Extended Range Gray Eagles. The first flight was the culmination of months of preparation, fielding, and training that led to a successful launch and recovery. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)