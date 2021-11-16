Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted the first flight of the new MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 16. Echo Company, 3rd Avn. Regt. began fielding the new aircraft in August 2021, receiving 12 Extended Range Gray Eagles. The first flight was the culmination of months of preparation, fielding, and training that led to a successful launch and recovery. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
This work, First Flight of the MQ-1C-25 Extended Range Gray Eagle a Wright Army Airfield, Georgia., by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS
