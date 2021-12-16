Naval District Washington December Holiday Season Greeting
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 11:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|825967
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-DD308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108733467
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NDW December Holiday Greeting, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT