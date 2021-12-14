Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gardner Minshew SHouts out USS Harry. S Truman

    FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Eagles QB Garnder Minshew greets USS Harry S. Truman with a holiday shoutout after wearing a bomber jacket with the Harry S. Truman Battle Flag on the sleeve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 11:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 825966
    VIRIN: 211214-N-VC599-496
    Filename: DOD_108733457
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FLOWOOD, MS, US 
    Hometown: FLOWOOD, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gardner Minshew SHouts out USS Harry. S Truman, by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

