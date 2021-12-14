Eagles QB Garnder Minshew greets USS Harry S. Truman with a holiday shoutout after wearing a bomber jacket with the Harry S. Truman Battle Flag on the sleeve.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 11:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|825966
|VIRIN:
|211214-N-VC599-496
|Filename:
|DOD_108733457
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FLOWOOD, MS, US
|Hometown:
|FLOWOOD, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gardner Minshew SHouts out USS Harry. S Truman, by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT