    Pittsburgh District Deploys to Support Kentucky Tornado Relief: Dec. 16, 2021 Update

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Chief of Emergency Management Al Coglio provides an update on the temporary power mission supporting disaster relief efforts in Kentucky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825962
    VIRIN: 211215-D-XW512-032
    Filename: DOD_108733411
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    TAGS

    Kentucky
    Power
    Response
    Al
    Disaster
    Coglio

