    Travis AFB load water filtration tanks

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 60th Aerial Port Squadron prepare a granular activated carbon treatment water filtration tank to be loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy Dec. 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The water treatment systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825960
    VIRIN: 211216-F-NP696-1003
    Filename: DOD_108733360
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Travis AFB load water filtration tanks, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Travis AFB
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    water filtration
    Red Hill
    Department of Health

