Travis AFB load water filtration tanks

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 60th Aerial Port Squadron prepare a granular activated carbon treatment water filtration tank to be loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy Dec. 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The water treatment systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
12.16.2021
12.16.2021
|B-Roll
|825960
|211216-F-NP696-1003
|DOD_108733360
|00:02:00
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
