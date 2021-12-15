Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters conduct buoy drop mission over Pacific

    KETCHIKAN, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters conducted a buoy drop mission out of Ketchikan, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2021. The buoys will provide data from atmospheric rivers for Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes to study over the next few years. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825943
    VIRIN: 211215-F-F3652-2001
    Filename: DOD_108732952
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KETCHIKAN, AK, US 

