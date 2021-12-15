Hurricane Hunters conduct buoy drop mission over Pacific

The Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters conducted a buoy drop mission out of Ketchikan, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2021. The buoys will provide data from atmospheric rivers for Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes to study over the next few years. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825943
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-F3652-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732952
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|KETCHIKAN, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
