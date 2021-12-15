Hurricane Hunters conduct buoy drop mission over Pacific

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825943" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters conducted a buoy drop mission out of Ketchikan, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2021. The buoys will provide data from atmospheric rivers for Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes to study over the next few years. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)