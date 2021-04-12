Marines, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, Aviation Mobility Company, FARP Platoon, integrate and train in coordination with Sailors, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, to refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP), at Wallops Island, Va., Dec. 4, 2021. MWSS-271, NCHB-1 and HSM-72 demonstrate the integration of force capabilities as part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command Fleet Battle Problem 21-3.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 08:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825941
|VIRIN:
|211204-N-NX070-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108732869
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FARP Fleet Battle Problem 21-3, by SCPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Remote Fueling: Increasing Time on Target
