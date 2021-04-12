FARP Fleet Battle Problem 21-3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, Aviation Mobility Company, FARP Platoon, integrate and train in coordination with Sailors, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, to refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP), at Wallops Island, Va., Dec. 4, 2021. MWSS-271, NCHB-1 and HSM-72 demonstrate the integration of force capabilities as part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command Fleet Battle Problem 21-3.