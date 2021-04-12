Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARP Fleet Battle Problem 21-3

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    Marines, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, Aviation Mobility Company, FARP Platoon, integrate and train in coordination with Sailors, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, to refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP), at Wallops Island, Va., Dec. 4, 2021. MWSS-271, NCHB-1 and HSM-72 demonstrate the integration of force capabilities as part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command Fleet Battle Problem 21-3.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 08:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825939
    VIRIN: 211204-N-NX070-012
    Filename: DOD_108732864
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VA, US

