NATO’s “Top Guns” graduate from Tactical Leadership Programme

Pilots from France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain recently graduated from a flying course hosted by the Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP), often called “NATO’s Top Gun”.

The Programme, hosted by Los Llanos Air Base in Albacete, Spain, holds advanced courses on air combat operations. Student aviators from across NATO are faced with scenarios modelled after the latest intelligence on threats and adversary capabilities. Working together, they must plan and execute a wide range of missions – anything from search and rescue to air defence suppression. The Programme gives NATO Allied air forces a chance to benefit from training comparable to that offered by the US Navy’s famous Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, popularly referred to as “Top Gun”.

TLP is run under a Memorandum of Understanding between 10 NATO Allies, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Footage includes shots of program aircraft parked at Los Llanos Air Base, taxiing, taking off and landing.



TRANSCRIPT



(00:00) DRONE SHOT – FRENCH AIR FORCE MIRAGE FIGHTERS ON FLIGHT LINE ++MUTE++

(00:05) DRONE SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE TORNADO FIGHTER-BOMBERS ON FLIGHT LINE ++MUTE++

(00:09) DRONE SHOT – VARIOUS AIRCRAFT ON FLIGHT LINE ++MUTE++

(00:14) DRONE SHOT – FRENCH MIRAGE 2000D FIGHTER-BOMBERS ++MUTE++

(00:19) DRONE SHOT – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS ++MUTE++

(00:24) DRONE SHOT – VARIOUS AIRCRAFT ++MUTE++

(00:29) DRONE SHOTS – GERMAN TORNADOS ++MUTE++

(00:44) DRONE SHOT – SPANISH AIR FORCE F/A-18 HORNETS ++MUTE++

(00:49) DRONE SHOT – GREEK AIR FORCE F-16 FIGHTING FALCONS ++MUTE++

(00:58) DRONE SHOTS – FRENCH FIGHTER PILOTS WALKING TOWARDS AIRCRAFT ++MUTE++

(01:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS DONNING GEAR AND PREPARING FOR MISSION

(01:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH FIGHTER PILOTS APPROACHING MIRAGE 2000-5 FIGHTERS AND PREPARING FOR TAKEOFF

(02:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH MIRAGE 2000-5 FIGHTERS TAXIING AND TAKING OFF

(02:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS TAXIING AND TAKING OFF

(03:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN TORNADOS TAXIING AND TAKING OFF

(03:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – GREEK F-16s TAXIING AND TAKING OFF

(04:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN NAVY AV-8B HARRIER IIs TAXIING AND TAKING OFF

(04:28) WIDE SHOT – GERMAN TORNADOS AND FRENCH MIRAGE 2000Ds ON APPROACH FOR LANDING

(04:34) WIDE SHOT – EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS AND MIRAGE 2000-5 ON APPROACH FOR LANDING

(04:39) WIDE SHOT – GERMAN TORNADOS ON APPROACH FOR LANDING

(04:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN TORNADOS LANDING AND TAXIING

(05:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN PILOTS EXITING AIRCRAFT

(05:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – GREEK F-16s LANDING AND TAXIING

(05:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH MIRAGE 2000-5s LANDING AND TAXIING

(05:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS LANDING AND TAXIING

(06:17) VARIOUS GOPRO SHOTS – GREEK F-16 IN FLIGHT

(06:55) TIME LAPSE – FRENCH MIRAGE 2000-5 ++MUTE++