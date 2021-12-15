Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon Fire Missions

    JAPAN

    12.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines within the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines execute fire missions during Resolute Dragon 21 at Rokkasho, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 08:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JP

    HIMARS
    Pacific
    combined arms
    Alliance
    ResoluteDragon21
    RD21

