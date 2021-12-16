Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/7 Resolute Dragon 21 Final Training Exercise B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, JAPAN

    12.16.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines conduct the final training exercise with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during Resolute Dragon 21 at Ojojihara Proving Grounds, Japan, Dec. 13-16, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825930
    VIRIN: 211216-M-TD494-801
    Filename: DOD_108732749
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/7 Resolute Dragon 21 Final Training Exercise B-Roll, by LCpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2/7
    JGSDF
    Infantry
    2/8
    resolutedragon21
    RD21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT