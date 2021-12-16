U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines conduct the final training exercise with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during Resolute Dragon 21 at Ojojihara Proving Grounds, Japan, Dec. 13-16, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825930
|VIRIN:
|211216-M-TD494-801
|Filename:
|DOD_108732749
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2/7 Resolute Dragon 21 Final Training Exercise B-Roll, by LCpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
