Resolute Dragon 21 Fire Direction Control

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, and Japanese soldiers with the 4th Surface-to-Ship Missile Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct Resolute Dragon 21 at Camp Hachinohe, Japan, Dec. 13, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox).