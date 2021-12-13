Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 21 Fire Direction Control

    JAPAN

    12.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, and Japanese soldiers with the 4th Surface-to-Ship Missile Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct Resolute Dragon 21 at Camp Hachinohe, Japan, Dec. 13, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox).

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JP

