    Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.15.2021

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    1 Combat Aviation Brigade transfers Authority to 1 Air Cavalry Brigade after nine months of rotational support of Atlantic Resolve. The ceremony was held at Illesheim Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. (US Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 04:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825918
    VIRIN: 211215-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_108732632
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    USArmy
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand
    USArmyEuropeAndAfrica
    StrongEuropeAndAfrica

