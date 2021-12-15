1 Combat Aviation Brigade transfers Authority to 1 Air Cavalry Brigade after nine months of rotational support of Atlantic Resolve. The ceremony was held at Illesheim Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. (US Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 04:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825918
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-EX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732632
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
