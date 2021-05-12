U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron ensure packages are delivered to deployed Airmen during the holidays Nov. 26, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 04:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825917
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-HV886-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108732621
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen ensure package deliveries during holidays, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT