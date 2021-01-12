Capt. Bailey addresses Incirlik animal-related incidents (Part 2)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825912" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Alicia Bailey, Public Health Activity-Italy, Incirlik Branch U.S. Army Veterinarian, delivers a message about rabies on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021. Bailey reported the increase of incidents, and gave information regarding how these incidents happened, how to prevent these incidents and why rabies is so dangerous. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)