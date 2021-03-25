The Harbor View Club sell bento boxes to help boost the morale of CFAS personnel.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 00:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825883
|VIRIN:
|210325-N-IL115-518
|Filename:
|DOD_108732313
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Harbor View Club Bento Boxes, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT