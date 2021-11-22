video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825871" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Joint Military Mail Terminal receive and sort mail as it arrives in the Republic of Korea prior to distribution to various military installations across the country.



B-Roll Contains footage of package arrival from air carriers, sorting, customs inspections, loading, and trucks departing.