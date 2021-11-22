Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Military Mail Terminal

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Keaton Habeck 

    AFN Humphreys

    Members of the Joint Military Mail Terminal receive and sort mail as it arrives in the Republic of Korea prior to distribution to various military installations across the country.

    B-Roll Contains footage of package arrival from air carriers, sorting, customs inspections, loading, and trucks departing.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 22:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825871
    VIRIN: 211122-A-OJ129-1002
    Filename: DOD_108732264
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Military Mail Terminal, by SPC Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    Mail
    Post Office
    Packages
    Shipping

