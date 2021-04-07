Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QLLEX 2021 Part VI

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Soldiers operating at QLLEX ’21 - Fort Hood are training on fuel distribution through pipelines.

    Army Culinary Specialists are providing Soldiers with breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals. They complete all functions of the kitchen, from ordering and storage to food preparation and service.

    Both are apart of logistical services vital to battlefield sustainment.

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 22:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 825868
    VIRIN: 210704-A-NV630-970
    Filename: DOD_108732236
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    4th ESC

