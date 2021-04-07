Soldiers operating at QLLEX ’21 - Fort Hood are training on fuel distribution through pipelines.
Army Culinary Specialists are providing Soldiers with breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals. They complete all functions of the kitchen, from ordering and storage to food preparation and service.
Both are apart of logistical services vital to battlefield sustainment.
13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 22:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|825868
|VIRIN:
|210704-A-NV630-970
|Filename:
|DOD_108732236
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QLLEX 2021 Part VI, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
