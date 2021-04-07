QLLEX 2021 Part VI

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers operating at QLLEX ’21 - Fort Hood are training on fuel distribution through pipelines.



Army Culinary Specialists are providing Soldiers with breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals. They complete all functions of the kitchen, from ordering and storage to food preparation and service.



Both are apart of logistical services vital to battlefield sustainment.



13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command