    QLLEX 2021 Part II

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Water treatment and shower/laundry services are both a part of the sustainment process.

    During QLLEX 2021 Water Treatment Specialist are responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and making sure clean water is stored and available anywhere it is needed. Shower/laundry and clothing repair specialists are primarily responsible for supervising and performing laundry, shower, personnel and clothing decontamination functions.

    Join us for Part II of the QLLEX 2021 mission.

    The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is a two-week long training exercise that establishes real-world training, at five locations across the nation, for Army Reserve Logisticians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 22:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 825867
    VIRIN: 210704-A-NV630-056
    Filename: DOD_108732235
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QLLEX 2021 Part II, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th ESC

