QLLEX 2021 Part II

Water treatment and shower/laundry services are both a part of the sustainment process.



During QLLEX 2021 Water Treatment Specialist are responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and making sure clean water is stored and available anywhere it is needed. Shower/laundry and clothing repair specialists are primarily responsible for supervising and performing laundry, shower, personnel and clothing decontamination functions.



Join us for Part II of the QLLEX 2021 mission.



The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is a two-week long training exercise that establishes real-world training, at five locations across the nation, for Army Reserve Logisticians.