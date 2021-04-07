Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QLLEX 2021 Part V

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Col. Steve Pazak, Commander of the 90th Sustainment Brigade (Little Rock, Arkansas), recently visited the QLLEX 2021- Camp Pendleton site. He spoke with Soldiers about their experiences and thanked them for their hard work.

    Col. Pazak stressed the importance of the “this is my squad” motto and reminded the team that their hard work is part of a nationwide exercise.

    There are QLLEX 2021 teams at Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Fort Pickett, Fort Stewart, and Fort Hood. The headquarters element for QLLEX 2021, led by Col. Earl Sparks, commander of the 77th Quartermaster Group (El Paso, Texas) is located at Fort Hood, Texas.

    Follow us to Fort Hood in Part VI.

    Join us for Part II of the QLLEX 2021 mission.

    The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is a two-week long training exercise that establishes real-world training, at five locations across the nation, for Army Reserve Logisticians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 22:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 825865
    VIRIN: 210704-A-NV630-445
    Filename: DOD_108732233
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QLLEX 2021 Part V, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th ESC ALLEX
    4th ESC QLLEX

