Col. Steve Pazak, Commander of the 90th Sustainment Brigade (Little Rock, Arkansas), recently visited the QLLEX 2021- Camp Pendleton site. He spoke with Soldiers about their experiences and thanked them for their hard work.
Col. Pazak stressed the importance of the “this is my squad” motto and reminded the team that their hard work is part of a nationwide exercise.
There are QLLEX 2021 teams at Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Fort Pickett, Fort Stewart, and Fort Hood. The headquarters element for QLLEX 2021, led by Col. Earl Sparks, commander of the 77th Quartermaster Group (El Paso, Texas) is located at Fort Hood, Texas.
Follow us to Fort Hood in Part VI.
Join us for Part II of the QLLEX 2021 mission.
The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is a two-week long training exercise that establishes real-world training, at five locations across the nation, for Army Reserve Logisticians.
This work, QLLEX 2021 Part V, by MAJ William Wratee
