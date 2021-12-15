B-roll of Social Held After Press Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Cherry point community socialize during a press event hosted at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2021. Through the help of community leaders, MCAS Cherry Point was awarded not one, not two, but three awards for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and 80th Anniversary Celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)