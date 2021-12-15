Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of Social Held After Press Event

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Members from the Cherry point community socialize during a press event hosted at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2021. Through the help of community leaders, MCAS Cherry Point was awarded not one, not two, but three awards for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and 80th Anniversary Celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825839
    VIRIN: 211215-M-WT331-0002
    Filename: DOD_108732001
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Airshow
    thank you
    community relations
    MCAS Cherry Point

