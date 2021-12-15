U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel R. Huber thanks the local community during a press event hosted at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2021. Through the help of community leaders, MCAS Cherry Point was awarded not one, not two, but three awards for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and 80th Anniversary Celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)
This work, Col. Mikel R. Huber thanks local community, by LCpl Noah Braswell and LCpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
