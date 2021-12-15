Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Mikel R. Huber thanks local community

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell and Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel R. Huber thanks the local community during a press event hosted at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2021. Through the help of community leaders, MCAS Cherry Point was awarded not one, not two, but three awards for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and 80th Anniversary Celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825836
    VIRIN: 211215-M-SP612-0001
    Filename: DOD_108731987
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: NC, US

    This work, Col. Mikel R. Huber thanks local community, by LCpl Noah Braswell and LCpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Thank you
    Community Relations
    MCAS Cherry Point

