The 301 FW conducted an Airmen Readiness Training Exercise (ARTEX), Nov. 4-7, 2021, near the Col. James A. Stone Army Reserve Center in Tarrant County, Texas. This is the third installment of this exercise where our Reserve Citizen Airmen use their expertise and training to continue to operate in austere conditions facing air and ground attacks, treating/evacuating the injured and defending their base from aggressors in a simulated deployed environment. What's learned is here is taken and applied on 301 FW deployments. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825831
|VIRIN:
|211106-F-RC356-888
|Filename:
|DOD_108731775
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 301st Fighter Wing's exercise B-roll Stringer, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT