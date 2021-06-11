301st Fighter Wing's exercise B-roll Stringer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 301 FW conducted an Airmen Readiness Training Exercise (ARTEX), Nov. 4-7, 2021, near the Col. James A. Stone Army Reserve Center in Tarrant County, Texas. This is the third installment of this exercise where our Reserve Citizen Airmen use their expertise and training to continue to operate in austere conditions facing air and ground attacks, treating/evacuating the injured and defending their base from aggressors in a simulated deployed environment. What's learned is here is taken and applied on 301 FW deployments. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)