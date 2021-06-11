Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing's exercise B-roll Stringer

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 301 FW conducted an Airmen Readiness Training Exercise (ARTEX), Nov. 4-7, 2021, near the Col. James A. Stone Army Reserve Center in Tarrant County, Texas. This is the third installment of this exercise where our Reserve Citizen Airmen use their expertise and training to continue to operate in austere conditions facing air and ground attacks, treating/evacuating the injured and defending their base from aggressors in a simulated deployed environment. What's learned is here is taken and applied on 301 FW deployments. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825831
    VIRIN: 211106-F-RC356-888
    Filename: DOD_108731775
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Fighter Wing's exercise B-roll Stringer, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    exercise
    training
    Carswell
    ReserveReady

