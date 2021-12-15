Sexual Assault Reporting - Illinois National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created to inform Soldiers and Airmen in the Illinois National Guard who they should call when they or someone who serves in the military with them is sexually assaulted.