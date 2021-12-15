This video was created to inform Soldiers and Airmen in the Illinois National Guard who they should call when they or someone who serves in the military with them is sexually assaulted.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 20:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825823
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-FI215-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108731619
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Reporting - Illinois National Guard, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS
