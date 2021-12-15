Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Reporting - Illinois National Guard

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    This video was created to inform Soldiers and Airmen in the Illinois National Guard who they should call when they or someone who serves in the military with them is sexually assaulted.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 20:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825823
    VIRIN: 211215-A-FI215-701
    Filename: DOD_108731619
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Reporting - Illinois National Guard, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #illinois#armynationalguard#sexualassaultprevention

