Coast Guard, CBP AMO, Border Patrol stop 3 human smuggling attempts, 100 people detained off Florida's coast

A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement crew transfers a person safely from a suspected smuggling vessel to the station's small boat off Pompano, Florida, Dec. 13, 2021. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation officers detained 28 people of various nationalities at-sea, and one suspected smuggler was transferred to Homeland Security Investigation officers for further investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video)