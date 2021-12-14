Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, CBP AMO, Border Patrol stop 3 human smuggling attempts, 100 people detained off Florida's coast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement crew transfers a person safely from a suspected smuggling vessel to the station's small boat off Pompano, Florida, Dec. 13, 2021. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation officers detained 28 people of various nationalities at-sea, and one suspected smuggler was transferred to Homeland Security Investigation officers for further investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825818
    VIRIN: 211214-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108731580
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    This work, Coast Guard, CBP AMO, Border Patrol stop 3 human smuggling attempts, 100 people detained off Florida's coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    human smuggling
    Florida
    D7
    Sector Miami
    migrant interdiction
    CBP AMO

