Pfc. Raven Barker discusses her reason for joining the Army and her continued service during an interview at Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Rucker, Alabama, on December 15, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 16:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|825817
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-TT120-429
|Filename:
|DOD_108731566
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why I Serve: Pfc. Raven Barker, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT