    Why I Serve: Pfc. Raven Barker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Pfc. Raven Barker discusses her reason for joining the Army and her continued service during an interview at Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Rucker, Alabama, on December 15, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 16:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825817
    VIRIN: 211215-A-TT120-429
    Filename: DOD_108731566
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    This work, Why I Serve: Pfc. Raven Barker, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort rucker
    army
    aviation
    why i serve

