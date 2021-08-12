Various AFSOC squadrons planned and executed a large-scale humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise involving approximately 300 participants designed to challenge Special Tactics Airmen with a complex tactical and leadership training environment they would encounter in a real-world humanitarian crisis. Special Tactics units perform austere air control, terminal attack control, personnel rescue and recovery, assault zone assessments, battlefield trauma care, direct action, and special reconnaissance across the spectrum of conflict and crisis.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 16:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825808
|VIRIN:
|211208-F-UB655-397
|Filename:
|DOD_108731434
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Special Tactics hones tactical, command and control skills during humanitarian relief simulation, by TSgt Carly Kavish, SSgt Ridge Shan and SrA Kelly Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT