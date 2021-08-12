Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Tactics hones tactical, command and control skills during humanitarian relief simulation

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Carly Kavish, Staff Sgt. Ridge Shan and Senior Airman Kelly Walker

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    Various AFSOC squadrons planned and executed a large-scale humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise involving approximately 300 participants designed to challenge Special Tactics Airmen with a complex tactical and leadership training environment they would encounter in a real-world humanitarian crisis. Special Tactics units perform austere air control, terminal attack control, personnel rescue and recovery, assault zone assessments, battlefield trauma care, direct action, and special reconnaissance across the spectrum of conflict and crisis.

    This work, Special Tactics hones tactical, command and control skills during humanitarian relief simulation, by TSgt Carly Kavish, SSgt Ridge Shan and SrA Kelly Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Disaster Relief
    Humanitarian Aid
    24th Special Operations Wing
    23rd Special Tactics Squadron

