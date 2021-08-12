Special Tactics hones tactical, command and control skills during humanitarian relief simulation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825808" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various AFSOC squadrons planned and executed a large-scale humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise involving approximately 300 participants designed to challenge Special Tactics Airmen with a complex tactical and leadership training environment they would encounter in a real-world humanitarian crisis. Special Tactics units perform austere air control, terminal attack control, personnel rescue and recovery, assault zone assessments, battlefield trauma care, direct action, and special reconnaissance across the spectrum of conflict and crisis.