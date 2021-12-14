Rising Thunder 21 Closing Ceremony Commander Speeches

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the conclusion of training exercise Rising Thunder 21, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force held a closing ceremony to commemorate the weeks-long training event on December 14, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa. Featured in this video is Col. Chad Roehrman, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Col. Koichi Koba, commander of the 32nd Infantry Regiment, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force.