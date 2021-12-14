For the conclusion of training exercise Rising Thunder 21, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force held a closing ceremony to commemorate the weeks-long training event on December 14, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa. Featured in this video is Col. Chad Roehrman, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Col. Koichi Koba, commander of the 32nd Infantry Regiment, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825806
|VIRIN:
|211214-A-DN279-200
|Filename:
|DOD_108731430
|Length:
|00:17:46
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rising Thunder 21 Closing Ceremony Commander Speeches, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT