Army Inspector General 244th Birthday shoutouts

U.S. Soldiers and Army Civilians assigned to Army Inspector General offices around the globe send greetings for the 244th birthday of the Army Inspector General system, Dec. 13, 2021. The Army IG system was authorized by an act of the Continental Congress on Dec. 13, 1777. The 4th Inspector General, Maj. Gen. Baron Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, was instrumental in training Continental Soldiers for battle against the British Army. (U.S. Army video)