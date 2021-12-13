Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Inspector General 244th Birthday shoutouts

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Soldiers and Army Civilians assigned to Army Inspector General offices around the globe send greetings for the 244th birthday of the Army Inspector General system, Dec. 13, 2021. The Army IG system was authorized by an act of the Continental Congress on Dec. 13, 1777. The 4th Inspector General, Maj. Gen. Baron Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, was instrumental in training Continental Soldiers for battle against the British Army. (U.S. Army video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825800
    VIRIN: 211213-A-A4438-1702
    Filename: DOD_108731332
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: US
    Hometown: VALLEY FORGE, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Inspector General 244th Birthday shoutouts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspector general
    USA
    Army
    IG
    Special Events
    von Steuben

