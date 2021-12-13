U.S. Soldiers and Army Civilians assigned to Army Inspector General offices around the globe send greetings for the 244th birthday of the Army Inspector General system, Dec. 13, 2021. The Army IG system was authorized by an act of the Continental Congress on Dec. 13, 1777. The 4th Inspector General, Maj. Gen. Baron Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, was instrumental in training Continental Soldiers for battle against the British Army. (U.S. Army video)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825800
|VIRIN:
|211213-A-A4438-1702
|Filename:
|DOD_108731332
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|VALLEY FORGE, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Inspector General 244th Birthday shoutouts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT