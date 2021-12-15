Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from 3d MCDS!

    FOREST PARK, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Maj. Satomi Mack-Martin 

    3rd Medical Command Deployment Support

    The 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Joe D. Robinson, acknowledges the hard work and sacrifices made this year from 3d MCDS Soldiers, civilians, and family members.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825796
    VIRIN: 211215-A-AF888-624
    Filename: DOD_108731294
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT GILLEM, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Holiday Season
    Army Reserve
    3d MCDS
    This Is My Squad
    Maj. Gen. Joe D. Robinson
    Army holidays

