RAF Lakenheath F-35 Arrival (Full Length)

The full length B-Roll pack showing the first F-35A Lightning IIs of the 495th Fighter Squadron arriving at RAF Lakenheath.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825790
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-WN564-281
|Filename:
|DOD_108731248
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
