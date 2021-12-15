F-15E Strike Eagles with the 336th Fighter Squadron taxis to the ramp at Campia Turzii, Romania, in support of NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, Dec. 15, 2021. The NATO eAP mission enhances coalition interoperability and employs the Agile Combat Employment concept of maintaining strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sergeant Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825784
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108731185
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive in Romania for NATO eAP, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
