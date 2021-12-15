Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive in Romania for NATO eAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    12.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    F-15E Strike Eagles with the 336th Fighter Squadron taxis to the ramp at Campia Turzii, Romania, in support of NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, Dec. 15, 2021. The NATO eAP mission enhances coalition interoperability and employs the Agile Combat Employment concept of maintaining strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sergeant Jacob Albers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825784
    VIRIN: 211215-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108731185
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Strike Eagles arrive in Romania for NATO eAP, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-15E
    336th FS
    eAP
    Strike Eagles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT