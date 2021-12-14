U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Vincent DeConto, 325th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, explains why annual training between the 325th SFS and the Bay County Sheriff's Office is critical for Defenders to do their part in protecting Tyndall Air Force Base's mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825783
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-PU449-654
|Filename:
|DOD_108731184
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 325th SFS trains with Bay County Sheriff's Office, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT