    325th SFS trains with Bay County Sheriff's Office

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Vincent DeConto, 325th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, explains why annual training between the 325th SFS and the Bay County Sheriff's Office is critical for Defenders to do their part in protecting Tyndall Air Force Base's mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825783
    VIRIN: 211214-F-PU449-654
    Filename: DOD_108731184
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th SFS trains with Bay County Sheriff's Office, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Training
    Local police
    Bay County

