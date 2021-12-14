B-roll footage of the Bay County Sheriffs office and the 325th Security Forces Squadron participating in annual traffic stop training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825782
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-PU449-410
|Filename:
|DOD_108731183
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: 325th SFS trains with the Bay County Sheriffs Office, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
