    B-roll: 325th SFS trains with the Bay County Sheriffs Office

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of the Bay County Sheriffs office and the 325th Security Forces Squadron participating in annual traffic stop training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825782
    VIRIN: 211214-F-PU449-410
    Filename: DOD_108731183
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: 325th SFS trains with the Bay County Sheriffs Office, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community
    Security Forces
    Training
    Traffic stop
    Bay County

