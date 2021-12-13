Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Combat Communications Squadron sets up for NATO eAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    12.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    Airmen from the First Combat Communications Squadron begin tent and RADAR set up in support of the NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing on Camp Turzii, Romania, December 13, 2021. NATO EAP. The 1CBCS provided radio frequency transmission capabilities to 336th Fighter Squadron throughout the duration NATO EAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sergeant Jacob Albers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825779
    VIRIN: 211213-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108731157
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Communications Squadron sets up for NATO eAP, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    eAP
    1CBCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT