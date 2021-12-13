1st Combat Communications Squadron sets up for NATO eAP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the First Combat Communications Squadron begin tent and RADAR set up in support of the NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing on Camp Turzii, Romania, December 13, 2021. NATO EAP. The 1CBCS provided radio frequency transmission capabilities to 336th Fighter Squadron throughout the duration NATO EAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sergeant Jacob Albers)