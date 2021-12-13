Airmen from the First Combat Communications Squadron begin tent and RADAR set up in support of the NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing on Camp Turzii, Romania, December 13, 2021. NATO EAP. The 1CBCS provided radio frequency transmission capabilities to 336th Fighter Squadron throughout the duration NATO EAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sergeant Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825779
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108731157
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Combat Communications Squadron sets up for NATO eAP, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT