Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35s Arrive at RAF Lakenheath

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis and Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The first four F-35A Lighting IIs of the 495th Fighter Squadron arrive at RAF Lakenheath.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825776
    VIRIN: 211215-F-WN564-886
    Filename: DOD_108731140
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s Arrive at RAF Lakenheath, by SrA John Ennis and A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    495th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT