Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID SCHMOVID: A primer for survival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Colleen Kelley, 910th Medical Squadron commander, wrote and published a children's book called, “COVID SCHMOVID", as a light-hearted approach on how to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video, Kelley, who is also an emergency room doctor, presents her book.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825771
    VIRIN: 211003-F-UU934-364
    Filename: DOD_108731131
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID SCHMOVID: A primer for survival, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reserveready
    reserveresilient
    COVID
    COVIDSCHMOVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT