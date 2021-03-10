Col. Colleen Kelley, 910th Medical Squadron commander, wrote and published a children's book called, “COVID SCHMOVID", as a light-hearted approach on how to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video, Kelley, who is also an emergency room doctor, presents her book.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825771
|VIRIN:
|211003-F-UU934-364
|Filename:
|DOD_108731131
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID SCHMOVID: A primer for survival, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT