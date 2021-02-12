Caritas Orphanage visited by Camp Lemonnier- BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Dec. 2, 2021) – U.S. service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier visit and play games with children at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, Dec. 2, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains, as liaisons, provide service members the opportunity to engage and serve the local community. Caritas has been working with street children in Djibouti for the last 18 years. Most of the nearly 1,000 street children registered with the organization in the country are migrants. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller).