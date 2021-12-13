211213-N-LZ839-005
NORFOLK, VA. (December, 1, 2021) - Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at Norfolk Naval Station, Va., as she concludes her change-of-homeport shift from Mayport, Fla., Dec. 13. Iwo Jima is named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II. The ship was commissioned in 2001. Iwo Jima is homeported at Norfolk Naval Station, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825759
|VIRIN:
|211213-N-LZ839-005
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108731063
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at Norfolk Naval Station, by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT