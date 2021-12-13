Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at Norfolk Naval Station

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    211213-N-LZ839-005
    NORFOLK, VA. (December, 1, 2021) - Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at Norfolk Naval Station, Va., as she concludes her change-of-homeport shift from Mayport, Fla., Dec. 13. Iwo Jima is named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II. The ship was commissioned in 2001. Iwo Jima is homeported at Norfolk Naval Station, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825759
    VIRIN: 211213-N-LZ839-005
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108731063
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at Norfolk Naval Station, by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Wasp-Class
    USS Iwo Jima

