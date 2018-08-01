Safe skies: NATO Air Policing – Eastern Adriatic and Western Balkans (master)

Across Europe, NATO fighter jets are on duty around the clock, ready to scramble in case of suspicious or unannounced flights near the airspace of our Allies. NATO calls this activity Air Policing, which has been an integral part of NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence for 60 years. In this series, we’ll explore NATO’s five special air policing arrangements to ensure the integrity of NATO’s airspace and the defence of our almost one billion citizens.
In the Eastern Adriatic and the Western Balkans, several Allies – including NATO’s newest member countries Montenegro and North Macedonia – don’t have fighter jets capable of intercepting unsafe air traffic. To secure the airspace over these countries, other NATO Allies take turns leading air policing missions. In Slovenia, the Italian and Hungarian Air Forces share responsibility, while in Montenegro and Albania, it’s the Italian and Greek Air Forces. In November 2021, the Greek Air Force assumed responsibility for safeguarding North Macedonia’s airspace under the NATO air policing mission umbrella.
Footage includes shots of Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons, Greek Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Hungarian Air Force JAS-39 Gripens.
Transcript
TEXT ON SCREEN
LOCATION: EASTERN ADRIATIC - WESTERN BALKANS
FEATURED AIRCRAFT: ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS
SAFE SKIES: NATO AIR POLICING
FROM THE EASTERN ADRIATIC
TO THE WESTERN BALKANS
SEVERAL NATO COUNTRIES
ARE GETTING HELP
FROM OTHER NATO ALLIES
TO INTERCEPT UNSAFE AIR TRAFFIC IN THEIR SKIES
IN SLOVENIA, HUNGARY AND ITALY SECURE THE AIRSPACE
IN ALBANIA AND MONTENEGRO,
GREECE AND ITALY ARE ON WATCH
GREECE ALSO PATROLS THE AIRSPACE OF NORTH MACEDONIA
ENSURING THAT THE SKIES REMAIN SAFE
AND THAT THEIR NATO ALLIES ARE PROTECTED 24/7, 365 DAYS A YEAR
LEAVE A COMMENT