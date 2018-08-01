Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe skies: NATO Air Policing – Eastern Adriatic and Western Balkans (master)

    ITALY

    01.08.2018

    Synopsis

    Across Europe, NATO fighter jets are on duty around the clock, ready to scramble in case of suspicious or unannounced flights near the airspace of our Allies. NATO calls this activity Air Policing, which has been an integral part of NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence for 60 years. In this series, we’ll explore NATO’s five special air policing arrangements to ensure the integrity of NATO’s airspace and the defence of our almost one billion citizens.

    In the Eastern Adriatic and the Western Balkans, several Allies – including NATO’s newest member countries Montenegro and North Macedonia – don’t have fighter jets capable of intercepting unsafe air traffic. To secure the airspace over these countries, other NATO Allies take turns leading air policing missions. In Slovenia, the Italian and Hungarian Air Forces share responsibility, while in Montenegro and Albania, it’s the Italian and Greek Air Forces. In November 2021, the Greek Air Force assumed responsibility for safeguarding North Macedonia’s airspace under the NATO air policing mission umbrella.

    Footage includes shots of Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons, Greek Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Hungarian Air Force JAS-39 Gripens.
    Transcript

    TEXT ON SCREEN

    LOCATION: EASTERN ADRIATIC - WESTERN BALKANS

    FEATURED AIRCRAFT: ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS

    SAFE SKIES: NATO AIR POLICING

    FROM THE EASTERN ADRIATIC
    TO THE WESTERN BALKANS

    SEVERAL NATO COUNTRIES
    ARE GETTING HELP
    FROM OTHER NATO ALLIES

    TO INTERCEPT UNSAFE AIR TRAFFIC IN THEIR SKIES

    IN SLOVENIA, HUNGARY AND ITALY SECURE THE AIRSPACE

    IN ALBANIA AND MONTENEGRO,
    GREECE AND ITALY ARE ON WATCH


    GREECE ALSO PATROLS THE AIRSPACE OF NORTH MACEDONIA

    ENSURING THAT THE SKIES REMAIN SAFE

    AND THAT THEIR NATO ALLIES ARE PROTECTED 24/7, 365 DAYS A YEAR

    Date Taken: 01.08.2018
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825743
    VIRIN: 211215-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730954
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    NATO

