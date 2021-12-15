Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valley Tech Systems - Success Story

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Valley Tech Systems, has developed a controllable, post-boost solid rocket propulsion system that can operate ten times longer and highly more accurately than the current technologies.

