Valley Tech Systems - Success Story

Valley Tech Systems, has developed a controllable, post-boost solid rocket propulsion system that can operate ten times longer and highly more accurately than the current technologies.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825704
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-WY291-1178
|PIN:
|1178
|Filename:
|DOD_108730771
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
