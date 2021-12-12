Resolute Dragon 21 Bilateral Radio Check

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, and soldiers with the 39th Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), establish bilateral radio communications during Resolute Dragon 21 at Iwate, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. 2/8 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)