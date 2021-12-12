Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 21 Bilateral Radio Check

    IWATE, JAPAN

    12.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, and soldiers with the 39th Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), establish bilateral radio communications during Resolute Dragon 21 at Iwate, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. 2/8 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825701
    VIRIN: 211212-M-WW783-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730720
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: IWATE, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Resolute Dragon 21 Bilateral Radio Check, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    JGSDF
    bilateral
    resolutedragon21
    rd21

