Peace at home; peace in the world

Lt. Col. Emre Ucar, Turkish Liaison Officer to USEUCOM, gives a congratulations to his fellow Turks on Turkey Republic Day, Oct. 29, 2021. Turkey Republic Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, on Oct. 29 1923. Foreign Liaison Officers assist the command in understanding and communicating with key allied nations and partners. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)