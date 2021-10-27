Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peace at home; peace in the world

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    10.27.2021

    Video by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt. Col. Emre Ucar, Turkish Liaison Officer to USEUCOM, gives a congratulations to his fellow Turks on Turkey Republic Day, Oct. 29, 2021. Turkey Republic Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, on Oct. 29 1923. Foreign Liaison Officers assist the command in understanding and communicating with key allied nations and partners. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 05:17
    This work, Peace at home; peace in the world, by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    NATO Ally
    Peace at home
    peace in the world

