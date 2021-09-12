U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, and Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 09, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 04:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825683
|VIRIN:
|211209-A-DO858-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108730607
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airborne Operation, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT