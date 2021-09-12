Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.09.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, and Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 09, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 04:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825683
    VIRIN: 211209-A-DO858-0002
    Filename: DOD_108730607
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    THEROCK
    GarrisonItaly
    NARF SETAF-AF

