Atatürk Memorial Day (B-Roll 2)

Incirlik Air Base honors the 38th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, during an Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony on Nov. 10, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. U.S., Turkish, Polish, Lithuanian and Spanish military personnel participated in the ceremony, recognizing Atatürk as the father of our host nation and NATO partner. (U.S. video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)