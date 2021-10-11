Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ataturk Memorial Day (B-Roll 1)

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    Incirlik Air Base honors the 38th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, during the Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony on Nov. 10, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. U.S., Turkish, Polish, Lithuanian and Spanish military personnel participated in the ceremony, recognizing Atatürk as the father of our host nation and NATO partner. (U.S. video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825676
    VIRIN: 211110-F-YT646-0008
    Filename: DOD_108730557
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ataturk Memorial Day (B-Roll 1), by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    NATO
    USAFE
    International partnership
    Incirlik Air Base
    Republic of Turkey
    Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

