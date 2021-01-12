Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Bailey addresses Incirlik animal-related incidents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Army Capt. Alicia Bailey, Public Health Activity-Italy, Incirlik Branch U.S. Army Veterinarian, delivers a message about rabies on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021. Bailey reported the increase of incidents, and gave information regarding how these incidents happened, how to prevent these incidents and why rabies is so dangerous. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 01:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825657
    VIRIN: 211201-F-YT646-0848
    Filename: DOD_108730498
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Bailey addresses Incirlik animal-related incidents, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Vet Clinic
    Rabies
    39ABW
    U.S. Army Veterinarian
    AFN-Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT