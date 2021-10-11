Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    11.10.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 10th Tanker Base Command and the 39th Air Base Wing paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of the modern-day Republic of Turkey Nov. 10, 2021, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Footage includes the 39th Air Base Wing Vice Commander John Kelley and formations from the Turkish, Spanish, Lithuanian, and Polish partners. Ataturk’s heroic efforts Atatürk is s credited with the birth and modernization of Turkey and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation, and November 10 commemorates the 82nd anniversary since his passing. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825656
    VIRIN: 211110-F-RP072-0001
    Filename: DOD_108730497
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Memorial, by MSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Turkish Air Force
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Atatürk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT