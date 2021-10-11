B-roll: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Memorial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Tanker Base Command and the 39th Air Base Wing paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of the modern-day Republic of Turkey Nov. 10, 2021, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Footage includes the 39th Air Base Wing Vice Commander John Kelley and formations from the Turkish, Spanish, Lithuanian, and Polish partners. Ataturk’s heroic efforts Atatürk is s credited with the birth and modernization of Turkey and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation, and November 10 commemorates the 82nd anniversary since his passing. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez)