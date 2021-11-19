The Commissary has introduced Click 2 Go shopping. Instead of going to the store, you can now select all of the groceries you need online, and drive to the commissary where your groceries will be brought to your car.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 01:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|825654
|VIRIN:
|211119-F-WC934-798
|Filename:
|DOD_108730494
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissary Click 2 Go Shopping, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
