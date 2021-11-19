Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissary Click 2 Go Shopping

    JAPAN

    11.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Commissary has introduced Click 2 Go shopping. Instead of going to the store, you can now select all of the groceries you need online, and drive to the commissary where your groceries will be brought to your car.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 01:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 825654
    VIRIN: 211119-F-WC934-798
    Filename: DOD_108730494
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissary Click 2 Go Shopping, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commissary
    deca
    click2go

