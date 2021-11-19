Commissary Click 2 Go Shopping

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825654" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Commissary has introduced Click 2 Go shopping. Instead of going to the store, you can now select all of the groceries you need online, and drive to the commissary where your groceries will be brought to your car.