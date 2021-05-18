Yokota Car Accident

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After four Airmen got into a car accident that flipped the car on its side while driving off base, Mayumi Hongo comes to the rescue. She helped translate with the Japanese police, and even offered food for the Airmen.



Video produced by SSgt Samuel Burns