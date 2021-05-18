After four Airmen got into a car accident that flipped the car on its side while driving off base, Mayumi Hongo comes to the rescue. She helped translate with the Japanese police, and even offered food for the Airmen.
Video produced by SSgt Samuel Burns
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 01:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825651
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-WC934-047
|Filename:
|DOD_108730491
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Car Accident, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
