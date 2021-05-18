Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Car Accident

    JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    After four Airmen got into a car accident that flipped the car on its side while driving off base, Mayumi Hongo comes to the rescue. She helped translate with the Japanese police, and even offered food for the Airmen.

    Video produced by SSgt Samuel Burns

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 01:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825651
    VIRIN: 210518-F-WC934-047
    Filename: DOD_108730491
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: JP

    japan
    yokota
    crash

